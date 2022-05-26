THREE years after the launch of a project to enhance Withybush Woods, there are abundant signs that biodiversity is thriving.

Swathes of early purple orchid - a scarce wildflower - have been spotted in shadier parts of the tranquil woodlands while a pair of rare breeding stock doves have made the woods their home for the second year.

Western Telegraph: The footbridge in the woodsThe footbridge in the woods

Song thrushes can be heard everywhere on the 1.5km accessible footpath together with chiffchaffs, willow warblers, nuthatch, woodpeckers, blackbirds, blue tits and many other woodland birds.

Western Telegraph: Rare orchids are bloomingRare orchids are blooming

Mallards and moorhens and their young can be seen on the restored lower pond, together with the resident swans, and a new wetland area nearby is providing a new habitat for other species of invertebrates and pollinators.

Western Telegraph: Withybush Woods' upper pondWithybush Woods' upper pond

READ MORE:

Dr Steven Jones, director of community services, says the woodland keeps improving. 

"Withybush Woods has always been a beautiful and special place to visit," said Dr Jones, "and even more so now, thanks to its increasing range of species and biodiversity habitats."

Western Telegraph: A woodland pathA woodland path

The EU-funded improvement project was led by Pembrokeshire County Council, which owns the woods on the outskirts of Haverfordwest.