Dozens of people took the opportunity to take part in an open day earlier this month at the newly installed homeless pods in Milford Haven.

Pembrokeshire County Council hosted the open day, which was held on Friday, May 13, where residents and interested people were invited to attend a guided tour of the pods.

People who attended the open day also got the chance to ask questions and have discussions with county council staff at the pods.

The county council staff, from the housing and commissioning departments spoke to the attendees, along with the external support provider.

While at the pods on the site of the former Hubberston VC School, visitors got the chance to experience what it would be like to stay in one of them and get a feel for the position of the site in relation to the local community.

Feedback from the guests were well-received by the county council staff, with many of the questions answered there and then, with other comments recorded for further consideration.

“It was nice to be able to come and have a look around," said one visitors.

"They are lovely inside and anyone who manages to get one of these should be very happy.”

Outside the pods

Plans to allocate the pods are currently progressing, with the first occupation date hoped to be late in June or early in July 2022.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that the pods will be allocated in accordance with homeless legislation.

Careful consideration will be given to ensure pods are allocated to those with very low-level support needs.

Anyone who was unable to join the open day but has questions about the pods is urged to see the FAQ section on the Pembrokeshire County Council website, which can be found at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/housing-advice/temporary-accommodation-homeless-pods

There will also be a virtual tour of the pods via the Housing Facebook page available soon.

The contact point for any further enquiries about the pods will be the housing customer liaison team via emailing HousingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 764551.

A bedroom at the pods