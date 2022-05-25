The annual report of the ethics and standards committee will be sent to full council for approval.

Ceredigion County Council’s ethics and standards committee agreed at it’s first meeting of the new council that the draft report was acceptable for final noting.

It summarises the committee’s work in 2021/22 with a focus on training, code of conduct matters across Wales and applications for dispensation from local councillors.

At the meeting on Wednesday (May 25) the members were also presented with a report on councillor complaint trends which is set to become a regular update from monitoring officer Elin Prysor, covering both county and town and community councillors.

There have been 26 complaints against members relating to the code of conduct, three of which have been brought forward from 2020/21, ten against county councillors and six against town/community councillors, the draft report states.

Complaints came from members, public and officers with a range of sanctions imposed including apologies, training and advice on obligations under the code.

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has also reported complaints, six to do with county councillors and two related to town/community councils, with five closed after being declined or initially considered.

Social media postings were “top of the list” said Ms Prysor and were a common cause of complaints, with swearing and bullying reoccurring themes, although instances of both had reduced.

There were occasions where there was a lack of respect or consideration of officers and clerks, the committee heard, with members reminded to be mindful of their obligations.

The adjudication panel for Wales is due to hold a hearing regarding an alleged breach of the code of conduct by a Llansantffraed Community Council member, Caryl Vaughan, with a date to be confirmed, its website states.