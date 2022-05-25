A man was arrested for drug driving earlier today (Wednesday, May 25), as his vehicle was also seized for another offence.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit near the Cleddau Bridge earlier today, where he provided a roadside drug wipe.

After his drug wipe, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.

MORE NEWS

Concerning the driving under the influence of drugs offence, he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood.

Checks from the police officers also showed that the man’s driving licence had been revoked, and so his vehicle was subsequently seized.