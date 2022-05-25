A man was arrested for drug driving earlier today (Wednesday, May 25), as his vehicle was also seized for another offence.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit near the Cleddau Bridge earlier today, where he provided a roadside drug wipe.
After his drug wipe, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
MORE NEWS
Concerning the driving under the influence of drugs offence, he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood.
Checks from the police officers also showed that the man’s driving licence had been revoked, and so his vehicle was subsequently seized.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here