PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has been awarded a £10,000 grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry out community engagement on the future of Haverfordwest Castle.

This engagement will inform planning over the future heritage redevelopment of the medieval castle.

The council will engage with local people to ensure the project benefits the local community and shapes the castle’s future as a heritage asset for Haverfordwest.

This will aid the council’s ongoing regeneration of the county town and provide a popular space for local people and events.

A consultant will be appointed to assess local views; collate ideas and perspectives; capture local people’s memories and stories; identify audiences and ensure engagement with people of all ages and all sectors of the community.

Further information will be made available following the appointment of the organisation that will undertake this important work.

Mike Cavanagh, head of culture, leisure and registration services said the castle is going to play a vital part in Haverfordwest's furture.

“We’re delighted to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players," said Mr Cavanagh.

“The castle is an integral part of Haverfordwest’s rich history and this money will help ensure the community is at the forefront of shaping this magnificent piece of history to be an important part of the future too.”

This is one of many changes planned for the castle after a planning application was recently submitted to for a new walkway link and associated works at Haverfordwest Castle.

Major changes coming to the castle

Built in about 1110, Haverfordwest Castle dominates the County Town visually from its hilltop site.

It is a Grade 1 listed Scheduled Ancient Monument and the extensive castle fabric that survives, dates mostly from the 13th century.

The castle was once owned by Queen Eleanor of Castile and within the castle is the Georgian former county gaol and governor’s house, both Grade II listed.