M&S has transformed two iconic cocktails into delicious frozen treats just in time for summer.

The major supermarket has launched a Gin & Tonic and Passion Star Martini and we cannot wait to swap out our cans for the next hottest thing to hit the freezer.

Since its launch, fans have flooded social media going wild over the new boozy tubs.

M&S transforms iconic cocktails into sorbets in new boozy range

Announcing the chilly cocktail products, M&S wrote: "Did someone say Gin & Tonic SORBET! That's right - we've taken our INFAMOUS G&T tinnies and turned them into delicious tubs of sorbet - ready to tuck into this summer!

"Made with REAL gin, and a hint of lime and tonic flavouring ... we think the Hot Priest would approve - dont you. Not stopping there ... we've also launched Passionstar Martini Sorbet made with passion fruit juice, vodka with a hint of vanilla! Here's hoping for a summer filled with M&S sorbet!"

Customers went wild for the new frozen flavour and we can't say we're surprised especially since one is made from the same ingredients as its famous G&T cans, made popular by a certain Hot Priest From Fleabag.

READ MORE: Co-op launches UK supermarket first 15 minute service that will make your life easier

READ MORE: M&S launches homeware collection with Fired Earth - Shop the bedding, cushions and more

One user wrote on social media: "We think you just peaked."

Paired with heart eyes, a second person added:" How amazing does the passionstar martini sorbet sound!?"

Tagging their friends, a third fan wrote: "We need these for summer!"

It is now the first supermarket to give our favourite drinks a frozen makeover either.

Iceland announced in April that it was adding new products to its ice cream range including turning Capri Sun, J2O, Vimto and Baileys into lollies and ice creams.

Both sorbets come in four-pack boxes, perfect for storing in the freezer for the better weather.

The G&T flavour features real gin a hint of lime and tonic flavouring which will make a refreshing boost for a scorching summer afternoon.

While the Passionstar Martini Sorbet will transport you to a cocktail bar in a sunny faraway destination with its mouthwatering passion fruit juice, vodka and vanilla flavour.

The four-pack tubs will cost you £4.50 each via an M&S store.

You can find your local M&S store via its website or shop the supermarket's full range via the M&S at Ocado website.