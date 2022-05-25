The Royal Mint has created the largest ever coin in its 1,100-year history in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The unique 15-kilogram gold coin has been created to mark Her Majesty’s 70-years on the throne.

It is a private commission for a UK collector which features a bespoke commemorative design that has been personally approved by The Queen

The 15-kilogram coin was made by a team of master craftspeople which required approximately 400 hours of craftsmanship.

15 kilogram gold coin in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the laser cutting machine. Credit: PA

The hand-crafted coin has a diameter of 220mm and is made of fine gold.

Designed by the esteemed coinage artist, John Bergdahl, the regal design is a fitting tribute to the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The reverse side depicts a crowned EIIR cypher which is surrounded by roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks to represent the United Kingdom.

The masterpiece also includes a symbolic privy mark of the St Edward’s Crown which Her Majesty wore during her coronation in 1953.

It's positioned above the number ‘70’, in recognition of Her Majesty’s momentous celebration.

Largest-ever coin to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Credit: The Royal Mint

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: “This special-edition coin made of 15kilograms of fine gold is the masterpiece in the Platinum Jubilee collection, combining the finest craftsmanship and innovation rooted in our heritage as the original maker of coins for the monarchs and in celebration of Her Royal Majesty’s momentous 70 years on the throne.

"The largest coin ever made by The Royal Mint, it is a unique piece of art that will endure as a legacy of the occasion for generations to come. The one-off piece, commissioned by a private collector, represents our growth as the home of precious metals in the UK, making metals precious to our customers across all our collections.”

On the flip side, there is a special commemorative design that shows The Queen on horseback.

This engraving is inspired by the 1953 coronation crown coin which was created by Gilbert Ledward RA and the 2002 Golden Jubilee crown by Ian Rank-Broadley FRBS.

The equestrian design has been created especially for the commemorative Platinum Jubilee collection and is available for £7 via The Royal Mint.

The commemorative designs were brought to life by specialist craftspeople at The Royal Mint’s site in Llantrisant, South Wales.

Taking almost 400 hours of intricate work, the stunning large coin is cut into a solid gold ingot by a high-speed precision milling machine rather than being struck between two dies like a standard coin.

This is completed before the processes of burnishing, polishing, and frosting are carried out by hand to highlight key elements within the designs.

Paul Morgan, Technical Manager at The Royal Mint, added: “As the largest UK coin to date, the scale and diameter of the piece has allowed us to push the boundaries of minting to produce an exceptional level of relief and detail.

"It is a true testament to the expertise and skills of our in-house design and production teams, and their ability to collaborate with the finest artists. The combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology has produced a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art.”

The Royal Mint has been telling the story of the Queen's reign since she ascended the throne in 1952.

It has created five definitive portraits of Her Majesty and has marked her royal milestones including previous Jubilee occasions on commemorative crown pieces.

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Royal Mint launched one of the largest ever commemorative collections.

The Regal range includes a traditional £5 crown and the first Royalty-themed 50p.

Master craftsman Steve Dyer works on the 15 kilo gold coin by hand. Credit: The Royal Mint

This best-selling collection has already been popular with new and existing collectors in the UK and overseas.

In fact, most of the precious metal 50p and £5 coins sold out on The Royal Mint website on the day of the launch.

In special recognition of the national celebration, 1.3 million 50p coins were entered into circulation in tribute to the Royal occasion.

The commemorative 50p is also being gifted to 7,000 children completing the RFS Junior Forester Award in partnership with The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Visitors to The Royal Mint Experience in South Wales can also enjoy a special exhibition honouring The Queen’s reign.

The Platinum Jubilee collection is available now on The Royal Mint website.

You can find out more about how to speak to a Specialist about the bespoke commissioning service and limited-edition premium range at The Royal Mint | Made To Appreciate.