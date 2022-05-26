PROPOSALS have been submitted to extend a Welsh language school in the county.

Pembrokeshire County Council has received proposals to build additional teaching facilities at Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest.

There's plans for four additional classrooms

The plan is for the build to provide four classrooms with storage and a unisex toilet.

The application says the proposal will introduce a simple single-story modular building and will be located within the grounds of the school.

The building will be detached from the main school, intended to be located on the western edge of school site.

Ysgol Caer Elen is a Welsh language school in Haverfordwest

The application reads: “The proposal will provide much needed additional welfare and classroom accommodation to serve the needs of the comprehensive school.

“The proposed teaching block is considered an appropriate additional facility to the existing community facility which is located on the edge of the settlement limits of Haverfordwest.

“Furthermore, it is felt the development would have an acceptable impact on the visual amenities of the area, the residential amenities of neighbouring properties, highway safety and drainage and as such it is hoped you will see fit to recommend approval.”

It's planned to be a separate building on the western edge of the school

In March, Ysgol Caer Elen received £2.5m of government funding to help grow the Welsh language.

The project was to fund an additional 60 Welsh-medium places for children at the school long term.