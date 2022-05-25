CARDIGAN’S new mayor has spoken of his great pride at taking up his new role – while also revealing his distaste at some of the trappings of the ancient office.

Cllr Trystan Phillips candidly admitted during the mayor-making ceremony at Cardigan Guildhall that the one thing he was not looking forward to was donning the traditional mayoral robes.

“Forgive me if I upset some by saying it, but I am not keen on the uniform and the satire that surrounds it,” he told his audience.

“While it is a privilege to take on the responsibilities of the appointment, I would also be very happy to see the ceremonial costume and chains on display, either here at the town hall, or at Cardigan Castle, for the next 12 full months!”

In what was always going to be a mayor-making with a difference, Cllr Phillips’ admission came after he had previously announced his intention of donating the food bill for the traditional mayoral banquet to Cardigan Foodbank.

“I'm sure everyone will agree that our society here in Cardigan - like every society across the country - is facing huge challenges,” he said.

“And that situation will only get worse if there is no big change in Westminster in particular.

“The huge increase in living costs is causing a severe financial squeeze on families, and we as town council will have an important role to play in helping the people in our communities by using our voice.

“The agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Labour Party to offer free school meals to all children in the primary sector is a huge step in the right direction.

“Within the next two years, we may well see another General Election: I urge everyone here tonight to spread the message - your voice needs to be used; you need to vote and have your say.”

Cllr Phillips - headteacher of Ysgol Gynradd Penparc whose wife Sioned is his consort - singled out the work of local businesses and charities for special praise, adding that he hoped Cardigan high street would continue to be an attraction for visitors and residents alike.

He also thanked his predecessor, Debra Griffiths, for her efforts over the past year, adding that he looked forward to working alongside his deputy, Cllr Sian Maehrlein, over the coming months.

“What I can promise you is that I will do everything I can – indeed, WE as a council will do the best WE can - to try and make a difference,” he added.