A warrant has been issued by Haverfordwest magistrates for the arrest of a man accused of damaging a set of hair straighteners, make-up, mirror and mobile phone belonging to his partner.
Dean Clarke, 38, of Cromwell Heights, Milford Haven was scheduled to appear before the Haverfordwest Bench this week however he failed to appear.
He is charged with causing criminal damage to the hair straighteners, make-up, mirror and mobile phone during an alleged incident at Milford Haven on February 16.
The warrant for his arrest was requested by the Crown Prosecution Service following his failure to attend court.
