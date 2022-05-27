Liam Gallagher will close out his historic summer tour with a huge show in Cardiff Bay and you can get tickets.

The former Oasis frontman will take to the breath-taking open-air site at Alexandra Head.

The legendary singer and modern-day icon is set to have an astronomical, record-breaking summer with his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ soon to be released and two already sold-out Knebworth Park shows, culminating, with his show at Cardiff Bay on September 15.

How to get general tickets to Liam Gallagher in Cardiff Bay

Presale tickets for Liam Gallagher’s Cardiff Bay show will go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10am.

You can secure your tickets via Live Nation.

Friday is set to be a milestone day for Liam Gallagher fans with the release of his third solo studio album ‘“C’MON YOU KNOW”, and his new live album ‘Down By The River Thames’, as well as, a general on-sale date for Cardiff Bay’s colossal show.

Liam will be joined in Cardiff by very special guests The Charlatans with more to be announced soon.

Liam Gallagher UK tour dates

The Cardiff show will conclude a tour in which Gallagher plays two dates at Knebworth Park.

These are the outdoor shows he is playing this year in the UK: