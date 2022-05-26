Dyfed-Powys Police officers have confirmed that a 15-year-old from west Wales has been found, after being reported as missing.
Callum went missing after last being seen in Llandysul on May 16, wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.
Police officers announced overnight between Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 that Callum had been found.
