Dyfed-Powys Police officers have confirmed that a 15-year-old from west Wales has been found, after being reported as missing.

Callum went missing after last being seen in Llandysul on May 16, wearing a black cap, dark coloured hoodie, black joggers and black trainers.

Police officers announced overnight between Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 that Callum had been found.