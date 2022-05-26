Emergency services were called out to a vehicle on fire in Pembrokeshire this morning, May 26.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers and crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene on the A487 between Penblewin roundabout and Clynderwen.

They arrived at approximately 8.30am, and the scene was cleared and the road was reopened before 10am.

MORE NEWS

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call just before 8.30am this morning advising of a vehicle on fire on the A478 just off Penblewin roundabout towards Clynderwen.

“The fire has been extinguished with no injuries reported.”