Emergency services were called out yesterday evening to reports that somebody had fallen from the cliffs off the Pembrokeshire coast and into the sea.

Both of Tenby’s lifeboats, along with a coastguard rescue helicopter and volunteers from Tenby and St Govans Coastguard, went to the Barafundle area after the call came through from a concerned member of the public.

Tenby’s lifeboats were launched at approximately 9pm on the evening of Wednesday, May 25, and made best speed to the area.

When the crews all reached Barafundle, the lifeboats searched the waters, while the helicopter and coastguard teams searched from above.

With nobody found or reported missing, the incident was classed as a false alarm and Tenby’s two lifeboats returned to station, arriving at 10.35pm.

