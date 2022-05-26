A PLANNING application has been submitted for work to be done on part of a historic Haverfordwest building.

The application – as detailed in a public notice in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 25 – relates to The Old Stables at Scolton Manor.

In the application, the plan is to erect free standing glass canopy to courtyard and a change of use from storage to wedding venue.

The application also considers building restoration.

The Victorian manor house is a popular wedding venue and a listed building. The venue has 60 acres of park and woodland to explore alongside the manor house itself.

You can also explore the walled garden, which is being restored, a children’s play area, beekeeping centre and honey kitchen as well as tea rooms to enjoy a break and a bite to eat.

The planning application can be viewed in full here.

Anyone wishing to make a comment on the application should do so in writing by June 15 on the application or write to Director of Community Services (quoting reference) at the following address:
County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.