LLECHRYD’s twin strike force of Udell Preville and Emilia Wilson captured seven wickets between them as the Teifi Valley side stormed to a six-wicket win over Hook.

Preville took four wickets and Wilson three as Llechryd firsts maintained their impressive early season form.

Batsman Rhys Beard led the reply with a brisk 31 as Llechryd made light work of the Hook tally.

Meanwhile, big-hitting Ollie Roberts scored an unbeaten 148 against Haverfordwest thirds as Llechryd seconds swept to a 208-run victory; Emma Brazier capturing a three-wicket haul.

Results: Pembrokeshire Cricket League Division One

Lawrenny (111-AO) lost to Neyland (115-8) by 2 wkts

Haverfordwest (154-AO) lost to Carew (166-9) by 12 runs

Llangwm (180-4) beat Narberth (179-9) by 6 wkts

St Ishmaels (176-4) beat Pembroke Dock (172-6) by 6 wkts

Cresselly (198-AO) lost to Saundersfoot (201-7) by 3 wkts

Division Two

Lamphey 96-AO lost to  Burton  97-2 by 8 wkts

Pembroke 163-AO lost to Herbrandston 300-5 by 137 runs

Johnston 112-AO lost to Llanrhian 115-4 by 6 wkts

Hook  104-AO lost to Llechryd 105-4 by 6 wkts

Carew II 159-9 lost to Whitland 164-8 by 5 runs

Division Three

Neyland II 194-7 lost to  Cresselly II 197-3 by 7 wkts

Narberth II 64-AO lost to Haverfordwest II 65-1 by 9 wkts

Kilgetty 143-5 beat Hook II 140-AO by 5 wkts

Llanrhian II 128-8 beat St Ishmaels II 114-AO by 14 runs

Laugharne 119-AO beat Stackpole 75-AO by 44 runs

Division Four

Saundersfoot II  85-AO lost to Carew III 87-2 by 8 wkts

Burton II 67-4 beat Fishguard 66-AO by 6 wkts

Llechryd II 271-4 beat Haverfordwest III 64-AO by 207 runs

Herbrandston II 155-AO beat Lawrenny II 32-AO by 123 runs

Whitland II 106-AO lost to Llangwm II 107-6 by 4 wkts

Division Five North

Haverfordwest IV 95-AO lost to Crymych 98-4 by 6 wkts

Llechryd III no game Kilgetty II                               --

Whitland III 77-AO lost to Laugharne II 78-5 by 5 wkts

Division Five South

Cresselly III 136-8 lost to Neyland III 137-0 by 10 wkts

Pembroke Dock II 177-9 beat Pembroke II 176-6 by 1 wkts

Stackpole II 35-AO lost to Hundleton 216-5 by 181 runs