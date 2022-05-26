LLECHRYD’s twin strike force of Udell Preville and Emilia Wilson captured seven wickets between them as the Teifi Valley side stormed to a six-wicket win over Hook.
Preville took four wickets and Wilson three as Llechryd firsts maintained their impressive early season form.
Batsman Rhys Beard led the reply with a brisk 31 as Llechryd made light work of the Hook tally.
Meanwhile, big-hitting Ollie Roberts scored an unbeaten 148 against Haverfordwest thirds as Llechryd seconds swept to a 208-run victory; Emma Brazier capturing a three-wicket haul.
Results: Pembrokeshire Cricket League Division One
Lawrenny (111-AO) lost to Neyland (115-8) by 2 wkts
Haverfordwest (154-AO) lost to Carew (166-9) by 12 runs
Llangwm (180-4) beat Narberth (179-9) by 6 wkts
St Ishmaels (176-4) beat Pembroke Dock (172-6) by 6 wkts
Cresselly (198-AO) lost to Saundersfoot (201-7) by 3 wkts
Division Two
Lamphey 96-AO lost to Burton 97-2 by 8 wkts
Pembroke 163-AO lost to Herbrandston 300-5 by 137 runs
Johnston 112-AO lost to Llanrhian 115-4 by 6 wkts
Hook 104-AO lost to Llechryd 105-4 by 6 wkts
Carew II 159-9 lost to Whitland 164-8 by 5 runs
Division Three
Neyland II 194-7 lost to Cresselly II 197-3 by 7 wkts
Narberth II 64-AO lost to Haverfordwest II 65-1 by 9 wkts
Kilgetty 143-5 beat Hook II 140-AO by 5 wkts
Llanrhian II 128-8 beat St Ishmaels II 114-AO by 14 runs
Laugharne 119-AO beat Stackpole 75-AO by 44 runs
Division Four
Saundersfoot II 85-AO lost to Carew III 87-2 by 8 wkts
Burton II 67-4 beat Fishguard 66-AO by 6 wkts
Llechryd II 271-4 beat Haverfordwest III 64-AO by 207 runs
Herbrandston II 155-AO beat Lawrenny II 32-AO by 123 runs
Whitland II 106-AO lost to Llangwm II 107-6 by 4 wkts
Division Five North
Haverfordwest IV 95-AO lost to Crymych 98-4 by 6 wkts
Llechryd III no game Kilgetty II --
Whitland III 77-AO lost to Laugharne II 78-5 by 5 wkts
Division Five South
Cresselly III 136-8 lost to Neyland III 137-0 by 10 wkts
Pembroke Dock II 177-9 beat Pembroke II 176-6 by 1 wkts
Stackpole II 35-AO lost to Hundleton 216-5 by 181 runs
