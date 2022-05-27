A Pembrokeshire school crossing patrol officer has won a national award for 25 years of dedication to helping children cross the road to their village primary school.

Lisa Brock, school crossing patrol officer at Llangwm-based Cleddau Reach VC School, has won a Road Safety Wales Award for helping children cross the road for the last quarter century.

To celebrate her achievement, a giant walk to school event took place with hundreds of pupils and parents taking part.

The walk was followed by the presentation of a plaque in assembly, where headteacher Rhys Buckley thanked her for ‘keeping children safe and making a difference to their day with a smile and a kind word.’

“Lisa is someone who does her job because she cares,” said Mr Buckley.

“She cares about the children, their families and her community deeply and you only need to look at the work produced by our pupils in tribute to her to see that this level of care and affection is very much reciprocated.

“Every community needs a ‘Mrs Brock’ and we’re very grateful that she’s ours!”

“Mrs Brock is always smiling and happy even in the wind, rain, hail and even heat," said one pupil at the school.

“We all love Mrs Brock. She is the best lollipop lady in the world!”

Lisa in action

In the last 25 years, Lisa has not only helped the children cross the road to the school, but has also taken on roles such as teaching assistant and lunchtime supervisor.

“It is the children that give me the most pleasure,” Lisa said. “They are all so polite and keen to have a chat with me.

“It’s not just the current pupils either; past pupils and many of the local families all come and say hello to me too when they see me on the crossing.”

MORE NEWS

Kirstie Donoghue, road safety officer for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Lisa is reliable, hard-working and a true asset of our team, and we are hugely appreciative of her commitment over the years.

“We are delighted and proud that Lisa has won this award for her service and contribution to road safety in Pembrokeshire.”

The giant walk to Cleddau Reach VC School