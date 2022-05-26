Tension is mounting in County Hall Carmarthen just two days after the full council reconvened following the election, with Labour leader Rob James calling on Plaid Cymru to suspend Cllr Dorian Phillips from his duties.

The call was made after Cllr Phillips is alleged to have uttered four-letter obscenities during a council training session.

In a press statement issued late on Wednesday evening, Labour group leader Cllr Rob James claimed the incident took place as the council’s monitoring officer informed members that approximately 95 per cent of all council decisions were now being taken by the Plaid Cymru cabinet, rather than by all of the 75 councillors.

At this point Cllr Phillips was heard saying “******* swallow that, you *******”, followed by laughing.

“This aggressive language directed at opposition councillors, including women, shows a complete lack of respect from the Plaid Cymru councillor and flies in the face of the comments which were recently made by the council leader of wanting to work with opposition councillors,” said Cllr Rob James.

“There appears to be a deep cultural issue within Plaid Cymru with male politicians acting aggresively towards women.

"We are calling on Adam Price to condemn this behaviour and to suspend him from the party pending investigation.”

But Cllr Dorian Phillips, who represents Llanboidy, has denied directing the profanities at anyone in particular.

“I was viewing the training session on Zoom from my business office but during the session I had to deal with a non-council business conversation which became heated and in which colourful language was used,” he said.

“I was horrified to learn later that my microphone was turned on, giving the impression that I was addressing the meeting, but this was certainly not the case. I had no reason to do so.”

Mr Phillips said he has since spoken to the Carmarthen County Council's monitoring officer and, upon her advice, has referred himself to the Public Services Ombudsman.