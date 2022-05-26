A Milford Haven man has been remanded in custody charged with possessing class A heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The Crown Prosecution alleges that over £3,000 of heroin was discovered during a police search at Barry McElroy’s home in Elm Lane, Milford Haven, together with over £1,000 of crack cocaine.

McElroy, 47, appeared in custody before Llanelli magistrates today (Thursday), when he denied seven charges of possessing Class A, B and C drugs, namely heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and an additional charge of possessing an illegal weapon, namely an ASP telescopic baton.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on October 15, 2021 and May 24 this year.

Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker asked magistrates to decline jurisdiction and made a further representation to remand McElroy in custody pending his trial.

“This request in being made on the grounds that he’ll commit further offences and fail to surrender,” she said.

Magistrates granted her requests and McElroy was remanded in custody until June 23 when proceedings will commence in relation to his trial.