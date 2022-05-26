Crymych Panthers Boccia Club recently held their first in-house Boccia competition, with eight members in the tournament.
The eight members competed in two categories: BC 1 and 2 (participants with a physical impairment) and BC 8 (participants with an intellectual impairment), with games played in a round robin competition.
The final of the BC 1 and 2 between Racheal Bailey and James Pugh was a very close game with James winning by three points to one.
Meanwhile, the BC 8 final was between Yvonne Berry and Dewi Evans. Dewi won by 10 points to nil, back on form as a former Welsh international Special Olympic team member.
The competition was sponsored by Andrew Scott Davies of Pembroke who took part in the 2021 CARTEN 100 bike to assist the club.
