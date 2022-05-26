A Milford Haven woman has been released from custody after being charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.
Kerry McElroy of Haven Drive, Milford Haven is accused of possessing 6.47g of crack cocaine with intent to supply following a police search of her property on May 25.
The street value of the Class A drug is said to be in the region of £750. McElroy denies the charge.
The defendant appeared before Llanelli magistrates this morning (Thursday) in custody, however her solicitor, Mr Peter Tarr, claimed that a further remand pending her trial next month 'terrifies her greatly'.
"She suffered a stroke and is in very ill health," he said. "She's never been in prison before and the thought terrifies her greatly."
After listening to Mr Tarr's submissions McElroy was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that she resides at her property in Haven Drive and that she obeys an electronic curfew tag between 7pm and 6am each day.
The case was adjourned until June 23 when trial proceedings will commence at Swansea Crown Court.
