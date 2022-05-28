A Pembrokeshire hotel has been named as one of the top seaside stays in the whole of the UK in a recent study, ahead of the predicted busy summer months.
The list, compiled by The Times, lists St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot in the top 25 seaside hotels in the UK, and as the best in Wales.
While topping the list for Wales, the Pembrokeshire-based spa and hotel came 13th in the UK list.
The only other Welsh hotel to be named in the list is Llyn Peninsula Escape in Gwynedd, which was named 25th on the list.
The West Country reigned supreme in the list, with Cornwall’s Beach at Bude topping the list, ahead of Devon’s Gara Rock in second and Cary Arms in third.
A spokesperson said about St Brides: “Whether you’re a walker or a wader, this unstuffy resort will work for you.
“Bedrooms come in 50 shades of blue and are decorated with furniture and artwork by local artisans.
“The spa sticks with a marine theme too; products are laced with seaweed, which is excellent for soothing sunburnt skin.”
