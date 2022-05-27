Milford Haven will judge its Best Dressed Street as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.
Visit Milford Haven will also have an award for ‘Best Dressed Business’.
This comes after last year’s successful Christmas Business Window Dressing competition, also organised by Visit Milford Haven.
The competition is free to enter and open to business and streets in the Milford Haven area, from Herbrandston to Neyland.
Judging for the competition will take place on June 1, and will be judged by mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray.
MORE NEWS
Jayne Hancock from Visit Milford Haven said: “It was fabulous taking the mayor, Cllr Kathy Gray, around to judge the Christmas windows and Milford Haven definitely came out in strength to celebrate that event.
"We are looking forward to Milford Haven and surrounding areas creating ‘right royal’ celebrations as part of this unique event in history.”
People and businesses wanting to participate in the award should message Visit Milford Haven via its Facebook page by Monday, May 30, with judging occurring two days later.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here