Milford Haven will judge its Best Dressed Street as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

Visit Milford Haven will also have an award for ‘Best Dressed Business’.

This comes after last year’s successful Christmas Business Window Dressing competition, also organised by Visit Milford Haven.

The competition is free to enter and open to business and streets in the Milford Haven area, from Herbrandston to Neyland.

Judging for the competition will take place on June 1, and will be judged by mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray.

MORE NEWS

Jayne Hancock from Visit Milford Haven said: “It was fabulous taking the mayor, Cllr Kathy Gray, around to judge the Christmas windows and Milford Haven definitely came out in strength to celebrate that event.

"We are looking forward to Milford Haven and surrounding areas creating ‘right royal’ celebrations as part of this unique event in history.”

People and businesses wanting to participate in the award should message Visit Milford Haven via its Facebook page by Monday, May 30, with judging occurring two days later.