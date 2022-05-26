HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 25.

May Twynam (Pembroke Dock)

Passed away peacefully on May 16 in Belfast aged 85yrs. Formally of Pembroke Dock. Predeceased by her husband Billy in 2004. She leaves her son Jim and daughters Linda, Debbie and Paula. Daughter-in-law Ceri and sons-in-law Haydn, Davy and Colin, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all.

Mrs Katherine Watts (Fishguard)

Sadly, on Friday, May 13 at Withybush Hospital, Katherine of Fishguard. Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Tom and a much-loved sister of Jennifer and Caroline.

Funeral service on Tuesday, May 31 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Valerie Jeanette Wilcox (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 19, 2022, of Mrs Valerie Jeanette Wilcox aged 80 years of Charles Road, Pembroke. Beloved Wife of Leonard. Dearly loved Mum of Helen and Andrew. Cherished Nan and Great Nan. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 1st June 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Ty Hafan c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mrs Dorothy (Dot) Allison (Lower Town, Fishguard)

Dorothy passed away unexpectedly at Withybush Hospital on Friday, May 13. Beloved wife of Alex, mother of Melanie and Cheryl, grandmother of Lauren, Codie, Joe, Tegan, Jack and Jaycee and great grandmother of Jenson.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday, May 30 at the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard at 10:30am, followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. Open for flowers. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Doreen Margaret Beavis (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, of Mrs. Doreen Margaret Beavis, aged 81 years of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of the late Glyn, Margaret as she was known was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No flowers by request, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Mrs Ruth Susan Cole (Pembroke)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, of Mrs. Ruth Susan Cole aged 74 years of Gibbas Way, Pembroke. Beloved partner to Roy. Dearly loved Mum to Karen. Mother-in-law to Andrew. Cherished Nan to Michelle and Shaun. Great Nanny to Evie, Riley, George and Hollie.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for PDSA c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Jeffrey Robert Orchard (Haverfordwest)

Robert passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on May 12, 2022, aged 87 years. Dearly loved, he will be missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, May 30 at 11am at City Road Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Robert for Greenacres Animal Rescue can be sent c/o Mrs. Julie Morgan, 24b Milford Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 3LH. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Frederick Howell George Beeken (Narberth)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Monday, May 16 of Mr Frederick Howell George Beeken, affectionately known as 'Fred' aged 87 years, of Princes Gate, Narberth. Beloved husband of Gwen. Dearly loved father of Barrie and the late Sara. Cherished Grumpy of Lydia, Oscar and Erin.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday, May 30 at 10am. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for Wales Air Ambulance may be sent direct to the charity. The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS

Mr Leonard Meyrick Reynolds (Trefin)

The funeral of the late Leonard Meyrick Reynolds of Bank House, Trefin will take place on Saturday, May 28 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Millicent Price (Fishguard)

Peacefully at her home on Monday, May 16, Millicent (Millie) of Fishguard. Loving mother of Janet and Ieuan, much loved grandmother of Rachel and David, treasured great grandmother of Morgan, Raymond, Mila and Violet and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday, May 27 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2:30pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'CDU Withybush Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Rose Taylor (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Sunday, May 15, 2022, of Mrs. Rose Taylor aged 82 years of Gaddarn Reach, Neyland. Dearly loved wife to Chris. Much loved Mum to Colin and Hilary. Loving Grandma to Evan, Anya, Imogen and Ahren.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at St. Tudwals Church, Llanstadwell at 10:45am followed by a private cremation service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No formal dress code requested by the family. There will be family flowers only. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Rose, you may send your donation direct to MacMillan Cancer Support or Paul Sartori Foundation. The funeral arrangements are being dealt with by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Mr Viv Phillips (Newport)

Peacefully on Monday, May 2 at The University Hospital of Wales, Viv of Llystyn, Newport. Beloved husband of Doreen, loving father, grandfather and a dear brother.

Funeral service and interment at Brynhyfryd Cemetery, Newport on Thursday, May 26 at 11am. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mr Stephen Stuart Codd (Port Lion)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, of Mr. Stephen Stuart Codd, aged 76 years of Port Lion, Llangwm. Devoted husband of Kathy, Steve was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, May 27 at 10.30am at Deerland Cemetery, Llangwm. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The RSPB, The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, SG19 2DL. The RSPCA, Wilberforce Way, Southwater, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 9RS or Greenacres Animal Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Mrs Susan Paterson-Jones (Pembroke Dock)

Mrs Sue Paterson-Jones died peacefully at Park House Court on Sunday, May 8. A long-time resident of Lower Nash, Pembroke Dock, she was 83 and will be greatly missed by all her family and her many friends and colleagues.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 27 with a Service of Thanksgiving at Lamphey Parish Church at 2pm. Sue's favourite colour was purple so the family would be delighted if you wore a little purple to the service. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Sue for The South Pembrokeshire Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.