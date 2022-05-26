Several emergency services attended an incident in Pembroke on Wednesday night, May 25, where one person was airlifted to Cardiff.

Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were all present at the scene in the Monkton area.

Wales Air Ambulance airlifted the casualty to the University Hospital of Wales.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 7.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 25 May, to an incident in the Monkton area of Pembroke.

“We sent a rapid response car, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by a duty operations manager.

“One person was flown to the University Hospital of Wales.”