Several emergency services attended an incident in Pembroke on Wednesday night, May 25, where one person was airlifted to Cardiff.
Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were all present at the scene in the Monkton area.
Wales Air Ambulance airlifted the casualty to the University Hospital of Wales.
MORE NEWS
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 7.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 25 May, to an incident in the Monkton area of Pembroke.
“We sent a rapid response car, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by a duty operations manager.
“One person was flown to the University Hospital of Wales.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here