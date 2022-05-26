A MAN who suffered injury in Fishguard Lower Town Harbour has been transferred to Cardiff Hospital for medical care.
The coastguard helicopter, a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter and the ambulance service all attended the incident which happened today, Thursday, May 26.
The Fishguard RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat and Fishguard and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams were also called to the incident.
A statement from the coastguard press office said the incident occurred at lunchtime today.
"At 1.35pm today, Milford Haven Coastguard received a call reporting a casualty who had suffered an injury within Fishguard Lower Town Harbour," said the statement.
"The Fishguard RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat, Fishguard and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter and the Welsh Ambulance Service responded to the incident, and following their arrival at the scene the casualty has been transferred via the coastguard helicopter to a hospital in Cardiff for further medical care."
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they were not at the scene.
