A MAN who suffered injury in Fishguard Lower Town Harbour has been transferred to Cardiff Hospital for medical care.

The coastguard helicopter, a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter and the ambulance service all attended the incident which happened today, Thursday, May 26.

The Fishguard RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat and Fishguard and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams were also called to the incident.

A statement from the coastguard press office said the incident occurred at lunchtime today.

"At 1.35pm today, Milford Haven Coastguard received a call reporting a casualty who had suffered an injury within Fishguard Lower Town Harbour," said the statement. 

"The Fishguard RNLI All-Weather Lifeboat, Fishguard and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter and the Welsh Ambulance Service responded to the incident, and following their arrival at the scene the casualty has been transferred via the coastguard helicopter to a hospital in Cardiff for further medical care."

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they were not at the scene.