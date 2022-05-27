A motorist who drove his BMW along the A40 whilst almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit has been disqualified from driving for 40 months.
Llanelli magistrates heard how Dean Thomas, 45, had been helping his mother at her holiday accommodation business in Pendine before deciding to drive along the A40 to his home in Swansea on the afternoon of May 25.
A motorist who was travelling behind him from St Clears towards Carmarthen observed him speeding up, slowing down and swerving erratically across the central white line.
He was also seen gesturing at other motorists and shouting.
He was then seen exiting one of the Carmarthen roundabouts in the wrong lane.
The police were informed and a roadside breath test proved positive. A subsequent test at the police station gave a reading of 111 mcg. The legal limit is 35.
Thomas was represented in court by Mr Andrew Isaac who said his client is inclined to binge drink in a bid to curb his anxiety and mental health issues which he sustained following a psychotic beakdown several years ago.
After arriving at his mother's holiday business in Pendine, he realised he'd forgotten his medication and this increased his anxiety levels and resulted in his alcohol consumption.
In addition to the disqualification Thomas was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
