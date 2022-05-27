A report that a man had become disorientated on the Pembrokeshire coast path led to a mercy mission by Tenby RNLI and St Govans coastguard rescue team.
Tenby’s relief all-weather lifeboat was launched at around midday yesterday, Thursday May 26, to go to the vicinity of the coast path in the Manorbier area.
The lifeboat was on scene 15 minutes later and after a brief search, located the man on the cliff path between Manorbier and Swanlake.
MORE NEWS:
- A chance to tour HMS Pembroke at Pembroke Port this weekend
- Low-flying RAF planes cause a rumble over Pembrokeshire
The volunteer crew then alerted members of St Govans coastguard rescue team onto the position and stood by while they escorted him along the path to Manorbier.
The lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 1.35pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here