A man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers yesterday afternoon for driving under the influence and being in possession of drugs.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Haverfordwest by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on the afternoon of Thursday, May 26, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

During the stop check, officers found more than 280g of cannabis in his vehicle.

He was taken to custody following his arrest and provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”