One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on a major Pembrokeshire roundabout yesterday afternoon.

The car crash happened by the Merlins Bridge roundabout in Haverfordwest, near McDonald’s, on Thursday, May 26.

Emergency services attended, including Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays across Haverfordwest, including on both lanes of the Freemans Way bypass from the roundabout to Salutation Square, and on Pembroke Road, which was closed by police officers.

Meanwhile, traffic avoiding the congestions diverted onto Clay Lane, which caused large backups there.

After approximately an hour and a half of delayed traffic, the road was reopened with traffic returning to normal shortly after 4pm.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers came across a two-vehicle collision on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, May 26.

“Officers closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident and the recovery of one car.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday, May 26, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Pembroke Road in Haverfordwest.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one person was taken to Withybush Hospital.”