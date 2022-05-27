LLECHRYD cricketers are looking forward to the biggest game in their 43-year history after reaching the quarters-finals of the Harrison-Allen Bowl for the first time.

Batsman Joe Mansfield struck an unbeaten 70 and James Heneker weighed in with four wickets for 26 as the Teifi Valley outfit beat Whitland by four wickets to book their place in the last four of Pembrokeshire’s most prestigious cup tournament last night.