LLECHRYD cricketers are looking forward to the biggest game in their 43-year history after reaching the quarters-finals of the Harrison-Allen Bowl for the first time.
Batsman Joe Mansfield struck an unbeaten 70 and James Heneker weighed in with four wickets for 26 as the Teifi Valley outfit beat Whitland by four wickets to book their place in the last four of Pembrokeshire’s most prestigious cup tournament last night.
Llechryd now face a quarter-final tie away to early Division Two leaders Herbrandston on Monday, June 20.
Although they will be starting as underdogs, Llechryd – who turn out three teams along with two women’s sides, 140 juniors and a senior over-50s side from their Castell Malgwyn headquarters – will be looking to upset the odds against Herbie next month.
Harrison Allen Bowl Results
Round One
Haverfordwest (159-5) beat Narberth (100) by 59 runs;
Hundleton (90-5) beat Laugharne (88-9) by 5 wkts.
Round Two
Burton (93) lost to Lawrenny (97-1) by 9 wkts;
Haverfordwest (0) w/o v Johnston (0);
Llangwm (146-9) beat St Ishmaels (142-6) by 4 runs;
Carew (187-8) beat Saundersfoot (165) by 22 runs;
Llanrhian (92) lost to Herbrandston (94-6) by 4 wkts;
Pembroke Dock (129) lost to Kilgetty (131-5) by 5 wkts;
Hundleton (79-6) lost to Cresselly (81-4) by 4 wkts;
Llechryd (125-6) beat Whitland (124-7) by 4 wkts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here