Llechryd Football Club will be looking forward to playing division one football next year in the Costcutter Ceredigion League, after a perfect season in saw them crowned as division two champions.
After winning 16 games out of a possible 16, Llechryd AFC claimed a full 48 points, making them the undisputed league champions, a full 18 points ahead of runners-up Bargod Rangers.
The team celebrated after their final game of the season, a 4-1 win at home against Crannog Reserves.
Llechryd will now step up to the top flight in 2022/23, playing against the likes of division one champioms St Dogmaels, and runners-up Crymych.
