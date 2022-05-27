Llechryd Football Club will be looking forward to playing division one football next year in the Costcutter Ceredigion League, after a perfect season in saw them crowned as division two champions.

After winning 16 games out of a possible 16, Llechryd AFC claimed a full 48 points, making them the undisputed league champions, a full 18 points ahead of runners-up Bargod Rangers.

MORE NEWS

The team celebrated after their final game of the season, a 4-1 win at home against Crannog Reserves.

Llechryd will now step up to the top flight in 2022/23, playing against the likes of division one champioms St Dogmaels, and runners-up Crymych.

Western Telegraph: Llechryd AFC. Picture: Leanne's PhotographyLlechryd AFC. Picture: Leanne's Photography

Western Telegraph: Action from the home game against Crannog Reserves. Picture: Leanne's PhotographyAction from the home game against Crannog Reserves. Picture: Leanne's Photography