A CAR was written off after a crash occurred yesterday evening (Thursday, May 26), outside the entrance to a popular golf club in the county.

A black VW Polo collided into a Citreon C1 as it tried to turn into the golf club.

The Polo’s bonnet was crushed in the collision with both air bags in the driver and passenger seats being released.

The C1 seemed to get off more lightly although it careened into one of the fence panels of the golf club.

A crash happened outside the golf club

No one was said to be seriously injured in the collision with police and fire services both attending.

Dyfed-Powys police released a statement saying: "We were called to a collision involving a red Citroen C1 and a black VW Polo on the A40 outside Haverfordwest Golf Club.

"One lane was closed to allow the recovery of the cars.

"The lane reopened at 8.15pm."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 7.10pm, crews from Haverfordwest attended a road traffic collision between two motor vehicles on the A40 Narberth Road.

“Crews made the scene safe and left the scene at 7.41pm.”