THE Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out in force capturing the many sights and goings on across Pembrokeshire.

Each week we challenge the group of 2,500 keen photographers to take photos to a specific theme and this week the theme is the letter H. We were inundated with a range of images and here are just some of them.

If you want to joint the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Horse. Picture: Lile JehuHorse. Picture: Lile Jehu

Western Telegraph: Highland cow. Picture: Glenn BunyanHighland cow. Picture: Glenn Bunyan

Western Telegraph: Tenby Harbour. Picture: Wez JonesTenby Harbour. Picture: Wez Jones

Western Telegraph: Porthclais Harbour. Picture: John NorthallPorthclais Harbour. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: Horses near Angle. Picture: Jenny AmblerHorses near Angle. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: Hermit crab in Newgale. Picture: Maria PerkinsHermit crab in Newgale. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Heron. Picture: Karen MorrisHeron. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Heron with some dinner. Picture: Liam WoolleyHeron with some dinner. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest. Picture: Helen ThomasHaverfordwest. Picture: Helen Thomas

Western Telegraph: Highland cow. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesHighland cow. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Horizon at Whitesands Bay, St Davids. Picture: Zoe McLuckie:Horizon at Whitesands Bay, St Davids. Picture: Zoe McLuckie:

Western Telegraph: Hole. Picture: Laura HemingwayHole. Picture: Laura Hemingway