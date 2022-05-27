A circus visiting Pembrokeshire has put out an appeal for information after its advertising trailer went missing from a roadside in the county.
Circus Mondao, which has its opening performance in Tenby today, Friday May 27, put the metal trailer on a grass verge near Kilgetty roundabout.
The circus organisers said that they have been notified of dash cam footage of a silver 4x4 removing this trailer, taken by two men at high speed on the A477 towards Pembroke (passing Broadmoor) on Tuesday May 24 at 16.45.'
In a Facebook post, they added that councils and the highways agency had been contacted, and they had not removed the trailer.
The organisers have been attempting to contact local scrap merchants to see if the trailer has been sold on.
Dyfed-Powys Police have also been notified that the trailer has gone missing.
Circus Mondao will be at Marsh Road, Tenby until Sunday June 5, when it will then move on to the County Showground, Haverfordwest until Thursday June 9.
