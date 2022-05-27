Controversial plans for a major food, drink and music pop-up event on a school field in Pembrokeshire have been scuppered by the school’s governors.

As the Western Telegraph previously reported, concerns were raised at the prospect of the ‘Pembs Pop-Up’ being planned by the Creative Hospitality Group (CHG) of Swansea.

The company had outlined its hopes for a ‘big top tent event’ – similar to the one it stages in Swansea’s Singleton Park – on the field of Tenby’s Greenhill School.

A licensing application to Pembrokeshire County Council had been made in the name of Pop Up Ops of Swansea, seeking the use of part of the Greenhill School field from 8am to 11pm throughout the school summer holidays for the supply of alcohol, live and recorded music, plays, films and performances of dance.

Greenhill School's governors have decided 'not to accept' the pop-up proposal. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

However, the company will have to look elsewhere if they hope to continue the Pembs Pop-Up concept, following a statement from the governing body of Greenhill School today,. Friday May 27.

It said:

"Following a meeting of the full governing body of Ysgol Greenhill held on 26th May, it was decided not to accept the proposal of a pop up food and drink event to be held on school grounds during the summer break."

The news will be received with relief by nearby residents, who voiced their disapproval at the proposal at a meeting held in Greenhill School and at an extraordinary meeting of Tenby Town Council last Tuesday, May 24.

Tenby’s town clerk, Andrew Davies, said there had been ‘a massive public outpouring’ of opposition to the proposals.

He added: “At the meeting,the rown council resolved to write to Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing department expressing concern on the grounds of noise nuisance, and also to write to the governing body of Greenhill School asking them to reconsider their decision to allow the school field to the be used for the event.”