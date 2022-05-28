A planning application has been sent to Pembrokeshire County Council, applying to demolish a fuel station, and replace it with “a modern, purpose-built retail unit” to serve Crymych.

The application, if approved, would see the fuel station building at Siop y Frenni demolished and replaced, as well as the car parking area being reconfigured with car electrical charging points being introduced.

The application speaks about the main aims, which are:

To create an excellent development that will boost the economic prospects of Crymych and the facilities available for the local and wider community and visitors

To provide a meaningful contribution of additional tourist accommodation for this area of the county

Improving the quality of facilities in the area

This is to improve the access and character of the garage and facilities, with the ambition that this can be reflected within the village.

It is hoped that the replaced fuel station building, new convenience store and reconfigured parking area, will help modernise Crymych, being so close to the commercial, education and emergency services.

In doing this, it is wished that the existing entrance to the facility remains, allowing the footpath at the front to remain.

Meanwhile, a new service road would lead to the side of the main building and the rear car park area, where cycling parking spaces would be added.

The proposed layout

The layout has been designed in the application to prioritise pedestrians, make efficient use of the land, allow easy access and ensure natural surveillance.

The application noted: “The proposed layout makes efficient use of land and great care has been taken to ensure that the proposed development does not have a detrimental effect on any adjoining uses.

“The strategic positioning of the development means that there will be no overlooking of private amenity areas, and satisfactory window to window distances can be achieved.

“The proposed layout ensures public spaces and parking areas are overlooked to maximise benefits of natural surveillance and the layout gives priority to pedestrians.”