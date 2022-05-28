A nine-bedroom 19th-century farmhouse has been added to the popular property website Rightmove this week, and can be bought for £800,000.

Pencaer Farmhouse, which boasts a three-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom barn conversion and two attached one-bedroom cottages, is described as “ideal for multigenerational living” and with potential for a holiday let.

Currently, the property is split into four units. However it can act as a family home.

The main residence comprises of a country-style kitchen fitted with a range of units, dining room with French doors to the rear garden, living room, office, bathroom and three double bedrooms, all benefiting from idyllic views.

Meanwhile, the three-bedroom barn conversion consists of an entrance hall/dining room, living room with sliding doors either side to enjoy views of the front garden, kitchen fitted with a range of units, a toilet, one bathroom and shower room.

Externally, the property is set in approximately half an acre of land with countryside views and ample parking.

One of the living rooms. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

A spokesperson from West Wales Finest Properties said: “The garden has been well-maintained and is mainly laid to lawn with a variety of shrubs and herbaceous borders.

“Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the beauty of this unique property and the views surrounding.”

Looking out onto the land. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

To read more about the farmhouse, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123568187#/?channel=RES_BUY

One of the bedrooms. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

One of the kitchens. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties