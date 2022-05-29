The RSPCA has called for stricter regulations on owning airguns after three separate incidents of cats being shot in Pembrokeshire.

Two of the cats had not survived their shooting, while one may never fully regain her mobility.

Jemima, a two-year-old tabby cat was injured after she was targeted near her home in the Plas y Fron area of Fishguard on May 6.

The pellet, which entered just below her neck, came to rest between her shoulder blades and just millimetres from her spine - and has been deemed too risky to remove.

Another female cat, Hope, was also shot the previous evening in a neighbouring street, and taken to a vet, where an x-ray revealed she had been shot twice with an air gun.

She had to have her broken leg amputated, while her shoulder was shattered, before she took a turn for the worst and sadly had to be put to sleep a few days later.

A third incident occurred seven miles away in Newport at the beginning of the month, with a vet confirming that a cat’s fatal injuries had been caused by an air gun.

Jemima's skeleton showing how close the pellet came to her spine

The RSPCA, which last year received 454 calls about animals being shot, injured or killed with air guns, is appealing for information about the incidents.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “Jemima was extremely lucky to survive this callous shooting and I sincerely hope she continues to make positive progress in the weeks and months ahead.

“Sadly, we tend to see a rise in these mindless attacks when the weather warms up and people are spending more time outside. We also saw a significant number of cases during the national lockdown months.

“The RSPCA continues to call for stricter regulations around owning an airgun in both England and Wales.

“Better education, basic safety training for owners and a thorough explanation of the law - including our legal obligations towards animals - could help protect countless animals from these horrible attacks in the future."

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.