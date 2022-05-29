A new Pembrokeshire footpath has officially opened, giving residents and visitors a new local walking route to enjoy, walking alongside a variety of landscapes, including oak woodland and meadows.

The north Pembrokeshire route takes people by notable local landmarks including Carningli, Newport Sands and Dinas Head.

The Llwybr Pwll Cornel route was created in 2021, following a collaboration between Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority staff, volunteers and members with the permission of local landowners.

The new 1.1-mile-long stretch of footpath, which was opened on May 12, is named after Pwll Cornel, the corner pool on the River Nevern (Afon Nyfer) that the path overlooks.

The view of Newport Sands and Dinas Head which walkers of the new Llwybr Pwll Cornel route will encounter

National Park Authority north area ranger, Richard Vaughan said: “The route was created by Authority Wardens and Rangers with a great deal of support from a small army of volunteers from a variety of local groups.

“The woodland section of the walk has some steep gradients, but the walker is rewarded with some great views of the estuary, Carningli and the coastline down to Dinas Head.

“As well as being an enjoyable short walk in its own right, it also provides links to the wider network of public paths in this area, giving people the chance to add this route to their usual walks.”