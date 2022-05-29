Kind-hearted people in Pembrokeshire are being urged to support the UK’s biggest food donation event this summer, with charities launching a huge recruitment drive for volunteers.

This year, the Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

Currently, both charities reporting increasing need for food, those donations have never been more important.

The two charities have now put a call out for volunteers to help out at collection points in stores during the Tesco Food Collection, which takes place at the supermarket’s bigger stores from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels.

The parcels would then go to people facing financial hardship and to help FareShare in supporting thousands of frontline charities and community groups across the UK.

Volunteers are needed due to their role in speaking to customers, encouraging them to donate, and helping them to choose items that are most-needed by local food banks and charities.

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20 per cent cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

The Trussell Trust’s network of food bank centres across the UK reported a 14 per cent increase in food parcels handed out last year and more than 75 per cent of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare reporting an increase in demand.

Sarah Germain, CEO at FareShare Cymru, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on thousands of families across the UK and our charities are telling us that demand for their services continues to grow as a result.

“That’s why the Tesco Summer Food Collection is so important. We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”