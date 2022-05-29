MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, has shown his support to Rishi Sunak as the chancellor announced an addition £15billion package to support individuals during the cost-of-living crisis.

The chancellor this week announced a £15 billion package of cost of living support package that will include a £400 discount on energy bills for all and a £650 one-off payment to the poorest households.

The measures will be partly funded by a temporary £5 billion levy on gas and oil companies, who have enjoyed bumper profits in recent times.

Commenting on the Chancellor’s statement, Stephen Crabb said: “The chancellor deserves credit for listening and taking the necessary action to support families on the lowest incomes through this cost-of-living crisis.

“Over the last few months, I have been contacted by people across Pembrokeshire who are really struggling to make ends meet as a result of the unprecedented rise in food and energy prices.

"The scale of the crisis, and the speed of its impact, is alarming. Local groups like Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire have also provided essential evidence for the way local people are being affected by soaring living costs."

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales MS, Jane Dodds, was critical of the Chancellor’s approach however, saying: “The Chancellor is hammering families with a £800 tax hike this year, more than wiping out what he announced today.

“It is the Sunak scam, promising you help but picking your pockets while you’re not looking.

“Soaring inflation and devastating tax rises have left families who never dreamed they would find themselves in trouble struggling to pay the bills. Wales’s already high poverty rates look likely to skyrocket.

“Welsh people need help right now, but instead have been left abandoned again for months on end.

“Whilst the Chancellor refused to take any action over the last few months inflation in countries like France was kept at 4.8% thanks to Government action whilst the UKs has increased to over 9% or 14% for the poorest households.

“Rishi Sunak needs to scrap his unfair national insurance tax hikes and cut VAT. That would put money now back into people’s pockets and boost the Welsh economy.”