A Pembrokeshire beach which is one of the busiest in Wales has lost its prestigious Blue Flag status.

Tenby’s North Beach, where the Blue Flag has flown for more than a quarter of a century, was absent from the list of recipients when the 2022 list was announced earlier this week.

To gain a Blue Flag, a beach must tick off a number of criteria – not least its bathing water quality, which has to be ranked as ‘excellent’.

And a trio of blips last year has led to the North Beach quality taking a dip to ‘good’.

“It’s important to note that the water bathing quality is still good and the change in status does not signify that there is poor water quality,” a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman assured.

He added that the authority, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water are ‘working together to investigate potential causes.’

Tenby’s town clerk, Andrew Davies, said:

“It is disappointing that the Blue Flag is not able to fly over our North Beach this year after so many years. “But we are sure it will not diminish the popularity of the beach and its facilities. “We are sure that everyone concerned will endeavour to ensure the Blue Flag will return next year.”

Tenby's magnificent North Beach. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman added: “Pembrokeshire has excellent bathing water at beaches all over the county, with 27 of 29 beaches meeting the ‘excellent’ bathing water rating.

“The county’s beaches account for a third of those with an excellent bathing water rating in Wales.

"The result for Tenby North has changed from excellent to good. It’s important to note that the water bathing quality is still good and the change in status does not signify that there is poor water quality.

READ MORE: All Blue Flag beaches in Pembrokeshire for 2022

"The assessment of water quality is undertaken on a rolling basis over four years.

"At Tenby North, a higher than usual result from 2019 combined with three instances in 2021 where the results were below the ‘excellent’ threshold have resulted in the change in status.

"Local agencies including Pembrokeshire County Council, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water, are working together to investigate potential causes.

"As an authority, Pembrokeshire County Council is very proud to have the most Blue Flag beaches in Wales and this is testament to the fantastic water quality that we have.

"The authority is also keen to monitor and safeguard bathing water quality away from Blue Flag beaches and launched a new project last summer linking up with community councils and local groups to record the quality of bathing water in other locations and share that information with the local community."