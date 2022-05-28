CARDIGAN Swimming Pool is in danger of closing unless it receives significant investment.

That is the warning from trustees who manage the independent charity that own the 50-year-old pool.

Rising energy prices have put increasing pressure on the facility which is already showing its age.

"The pool can just about cover its costs in a good year, but any significant breakdowns always cause financial headaches,” said Matt Newland, chair of the trustees.

“We are also heavy energy users, especially in such an inefficient building, and so the price hikes forecast will hit us very hard.

"The pool is literally creaking along, and if things continue as they are, we may run out of options."

Last year the trustees secured funding from the Cynnal y Cardi LEADER Scheme, (funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 and bankrolled by the Welsh Government and the European Union) to commission a feasibility report.

They engaged the help of Just Solutions, a Cardiff-based consultancy who were tasked with examining all options for future provision.

The ambitious in-depth report – published on the swimming pool website www.cardiganswimmingpool.co.uk – envisages a state-of-the-art wellbeing centre to serve all sections of the community and working with various partners.

The report has been submitted to the newly-elected town council in the hope that members will back the plans and help with funding bids.

Trustees are also seeking support from Ceredigion County Council as well as putting out an appeal for members of the community to get involved.

"One of the most important functions the pool performs is teaching kids to swim," said Mr Newland.

"If we ever lost that in Cardigan, better-off parents could take their kids further afield to learn, but a whole swathe of youngsters from poorer backgrounds would be less lucky.

“That would be a real tragedy.”

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact manager Katie Proven at the pool, or Matt Newland on 01239 615482.