The Range has brought back its best-selling garden bar in time for summer and now we know how we're spending our Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Whether you're looking for an unbeatable gift for Father's Day (which is fast approaching - don't forget!) or you're looking to upgrade your lawn for the better weather, you have come to the right place.

When the incredible garden bar was first in stock, it sold out within 72 hours so you shouldn't delay if you fancy one of your own.

The Range garden bar is back in stock ready for summer 2022

A spokesperson from The Range commented: “Garden bars have been at the top of our wish lists for a while and when this one first went on sale - on the first sunny weekend of the year - it was an instant Instagram hit and sold out fast.

“It’s now back in stock and it’s proving to be a popular choice as a Father’s Day present, with many siblings and partners clubbing together with their contributions – ensuring that this Sunday 19th June will be a super-special one for dad. Not to mention gifting something that will bring family and friends together, to share laughter and good times, for many years to come.”

Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar

Transform your garden into the ultimate outdoor hosting space this summer with this Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar.

It features a durable top bar with two bi-fold shutters that open easily to create a serving hatch.

Whatever kind of bar you have in mind - whether it's a tiki, gin bar or a bar that does it all, The Range's version gives you the freedom to be as creative as you dare.

When you're not using it, you can lock the bar and store drinks there over the summer.

Not to mention, when the good weather turns...British, you can still use it as a handy shed or storing place.

The Forest Garden Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar can be yours for £599.99 and there are other payment plans available via The Range website.