It wasn’t just the fans who were bowled over during Ed Sheeran’s spectacular visit to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium this week – South Wales police officers were at it too.

This happy duo couldn't resist a selfie when they bumped into the singing sensation backstage on Thursday afternoon as he prepared for his first performance in Wales later that evening.

Sheeran returned for a second performance last night (Friday) and his final Welsh gig will be tonight (Saturday).

His visit to Wales forms the first leg of his “+-=:x” tour, which is otherwise known as the mathematics tour.

“It was great to have a chance to say hello and it certainly brought a smile to our faces on what was an otherwise exceptionally busy day in Cardiff,” said one of the officers. "Who in the world could resist taking a selfie with a man like that? We certainly couldnt!"

The singer/songwriter’s appearance in the capital, however, resulted in major traffic delays along the M4 corridor throughout yesterday afternoon with 15-mile queues being reported from the Severn Bridge and on into Wales. The queues were at their worst between Junctions 22 and 26.

“This was definitely more than just half term get-away traffic,” commented a spokesperson for National Highways.

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour is already earning the star some strong reviews. Tonight's playlist, based on his earlier performances in Dublin and his previous two performances in the Principality, is expected to comprise: