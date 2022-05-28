IOAN and Garan Croft were among eight boxers from Great Britain to guarantee themselves medals at the EUBC European Boxing Championships following quarter-final victories in Yerevan, Armenia,yesterday, Friday May 27..

The Crymych twins sealed their places - and definite bronze medals - in their respective semi-finals which are due to take place tomorrow (Sunday).

Friday evening's session got off to a flying start when welterweight Ioan became the first Welsh member of the team to secure a medal.

In a tight bout Croft, 20, did enough to earn a 3:2 split victory over his opponent, Deniel Crotter, of Germany.

He will now face Lasha Guruli of Georgia in his semi-final bout.

“I had to bite down on my gummy at times as it was a tough bout but I’m over the moon,” said Ioan.

“Roll on the semis, I’m ready for anything.”

Garan Croft joined his brother and the rest of his teammates in the semis in Great Britain’s penultimate bout of the day.

Boxing for the third time in four days, he too was involved in a close bout winning, via split decision 3:2 to edge out his light-middleweight opponent, Necat Ekinci, of Turkey, to secure his medal to which he can change the colour of should he beat Majored Schachidov.

“I had to dig deep there last round with the scores at one a piece and I felt I just gave it a bit more, dug deeper and landed cleaner shots. I’m buzzing with that,” said Garan.

“I’ve learnt the importance of the first round. I lost the first one and I was left chasing which is never a nice position to be in so I just need a faster start and to not give away as much in the first few minutes.”