Two four-legged friends are set to star on the Pembrokeshire stage this week.

Romeo the bulldog and Priscilla the chihuahua have joined the cast of Legally Blonde, being performed by Saundersfoot Footlights.

They were chosen following paw-ditions was two years ago - and the four-legged friends and the cast of Legally Blonde have been waiting ever since to bring the exuberant musical to the stage of the Regency Hall.

Happily, two Covid cancellations later, Monday May 30 will see 'curtain up' once again and Priscilla and Romeo - owned by Iris Davies from Hundleton - will finally make their stage debut to take on the respective roles of Bruiser and Rufus.

Priscilla is in the pink with StaceyEtherington, who plays Elle. Picture: Andy Griffiths

Directed and produced by Marc Styles, with musical director Clive Raymond, the show runs until Saturday June 4, and is on at 7.30 pm each evening, with doors opening at 7.00pm.

Elle, played by Stacey Etherington, is left behind when her boyfriend Warner (Sam Gilpin) goes to Harvard University but she decides to join him and prove she is not a ‘dizzy blonde’.

She has to deal with the unhelpful attitude that the other students show towards her, especially from Vivienne (Sarah Hancock) who is Warner’s new girlfriend.

Fortunately she meets Emmett (Jordan Dickin) who supports her with good advice. Help also comes from Paulette (Lana Lewis) at the beauty salon.

Her big break comes with the court case where Brooke (Joules McLaughin) is accused of murdering her husband.

A dramatic moment in the courtroom scene. Picture: Andy Griffiths

The show will feature vibrant displays of singing and dancing from the Delta Nus, students, Greek chorus and the Defence Team, with the excellent scenery and colourful costumes produced by Footlights' talented in-house teams.

Tickets are available in advance online www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk Also at the door at each performance and this year we have the facility of a card reader machine.

