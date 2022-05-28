Six new-build homes on a development in Pembrokeshire have been targeted by vandals.
Police said that 'extensive damage' has been caused to the terraced properties at Pennar Homes, Ocean Way, Pennar, Pembroke Dock.
The vandalism included 19 panes of glass at the rear of the build being smashed.
MORE NEWS:
- Plans for new fuel station building and convenience store to modernise village
- What's in the Aldi and Lidl middle aisles on Sunday May 29
Officers have today, Saturday May 28, released details of the criminal damage incident, which took place between 5pm on Friday April 29 and 5pm on Sunday May 1.
Anyone who witnessed the crime, or who has any other informstion, is asked to contact Sergeant Phillip Jones at Pembroke Dock Police Station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here