THE new Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet has been announced with Paul Miller moving up the tree as new deputy leader.

There were also new cabinet members and a new chairman announced in a shake-up to the institution.

Cllr Alan Cormack, who represents Amroth and Saundersfoot North and is leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, and Cllr Rhys Sinnett, who represents Milford West and is leader of the Plaid Cymru Group, join the cabinet while Cllr Pat Davies, who represents, Fishguard North West and is not affiliated to any group, becomes chairman of the council.

Cllr Paul Miller, who represents Neyland West, will take up the role of cabinet member for place, the region and climate change as well as being deputy leader.

Cllr David Simpson completed the selection after being re-elected as leader at the annual general meeting. He was the sole nomination for the position.

Cllr Simpson confirmed the remaining cabinet appointments saying: "It is a pleasure to welcome returning cabinet members who know their portfolios so well.

"I am delighted that their knowledge and good working relationships within the council and with external partners is continuing.

“I am looking forward to hearing the fresh input and new ideas that Cllrs Cormack and Sinnett bring to the cabinet.

“Our aim is to continue taking Pembrokeshire and Pembrokeshire County Council forward.”

Seated (left to right): Cllr Neil Prior, Cllr Michelle Bateman, Cllr David Simpson, Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cllr Rhys Sinnett. Standing (left to right): Cllr Jon Harvey, Cllr Alec Cormack, Cllr Paul Miller, Cllr Guy Woodham

New chairman for Pembrokeshire County Council is a woman

The new chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council is Cllr Pat Davies, who represents Fishguard North West.

Cllr Davies was previously the authority’s vice-chairman.

She succeeds Cllr Mike James, the elected member for St Dogmaels.

The new chairman of PCC is a woman

The new vice-chairman of the council is Cllr Thomas Tudor (Haverfordwest Castle) who expressed his pride at the nomination.

Cllr Simon Hancock will remain as the authority’s presiding member.

The new cabinet

The Cabinet in full is:

Cllr David Simpson: Leader

Cllr Paul Miller: Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change

Cllr Guy Woodham: Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language

Cllr Jon Harvey: Cabinet Member for Planning and Housing Delivery

Cllr Michelle Bateman: Cabinet Member for Housing Operations and Regulatory Services

Cllr Neil Prior: Cabinet Member for Corporate Improvements and Communities

Cllr Tessa Hodgson: Cabinet Member for Social Care and Safeguarding

Cllr Alec Cormack: Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance

Cllr Rhys Sinnett: Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services and Leisure